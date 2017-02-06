Migos’ Offset Loses $50K Betting on Atlanta Falcons

He took one for the team. February 6, 2017 2:55 PM
Filed Under: Migos, offset

By Amanda Wicks

Migos’ Offset is such a fan of the Atlanta Falcons, his hometown football team, that he bet on them to win Super Bowl LI last night (February 5th). But things didn’t exactly go according to plan for the rapper because, despite leading throughout the entire game, the Falcons ended up losing in overtime to the New England Patriots.

TMZ’s cameras caught up with Offset in Houston, where he admitted he’d placed $50,000 on the Falcons and lost. And, according to him, $10,000 of his big payout was going to Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta.

Offset also talked about Lady Gaga’s Halftime Show performance. “She did aight,” he said. “I think the crowd would’ve been a little crazier if we did it.” Prior to the event, fans circulated an online petition requesting Migos perform instead at the show, and the trio were more than happy to do it if need be.

