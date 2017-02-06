Korn & Stone Sour Announce 2017 Summer Tour Dates

By Amanda Wicks

Last year, Korn released their first studio album since 2013’s The Paradigm Shift, and this year the band will be touring that new music. They’re slated to play a series of summer shows with Stone Sour.

Stone Sour and Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor appeared on “A Different World” off Korn’s latest album The Serenity of Suffering, so finding the two bands on a bill together makes sense. In fact, Korn and Slipknot have toured together in the past, which has made the friendship and partnership between Taylor and the band so tight.

Korn announced the first seven dates of their brief summer tour. They’ll be stopping in Mountain View, California on June 22nd and stay on the road through August 1st when they play Cincinnati, Ohio. In between those dates, Korn will also headline Chicago Open Air Festival in mid-July along with Ozzy Osbourne and KISS.

Check out the list of dates featuring Korn and Stone Sour below with more to come.

6/22 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/20 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

7/25 – Toronto, ONT, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

7/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion & Festival Pier

7/27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Pavilion

7/30 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

8/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Theatre