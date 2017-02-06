Frank Iero Announces 2017 Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff

Former My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero has announced an extensive North American tour.

Iero and his band The Patience were forced to cancel their entire 2016 tour after being involved in a serious traffic accident in Australia back in October.

Happily, the band will return to the road this April for an extensive run beginning in Brooklyn. They have dates scheduled as headliners, with Dave Hause supporting, and will also open for the Deftones and Rise Against tour on select dates.

Check out the band’s full 2017 run below.

April 18 | Brooklyn, NY | Music Hall of Williamsburg*

April 19 | Philadelphia, PA | Union Transfer*

April 20 | Hamden, CT | The Ballroom @ the Outdoor Space*

April 21 | Lancaster, PA | Chameleon Club*

April 22 | Baltimore, MD | Soundstage*

April 23 | Pittsburgh, PA | The Club @ Stage AE*

April 25 | Columbus, OH | The Basement*

April 26 | Cleveland, OH | The Agora Ballroom*

April 27 | Detroit, MI | The Shelter*

April 28 | Grand Rapids, MI | The Intersection*

April 29 | Chicago, IL | Bottom Lounge*

April 30 | Madison, WI | Majestic Theatre*

May 2 | Lawrence, KS | Granada Theater*

May 4 | Denver, CO | Marquis Theater*

May 5 | Santa Fe, NM | Meow Wolf*

May 6 | Las Vegas, NV | The Bunkhouse*

May 7 | San Diego, CA | Casbah*

May 9 | Anaheim, CA | Chain Reaction*

May 10 | West Hollywood, CA | The Troubadour*

May 11 | San Francisco, CA | The Chapel*

June 24 | Jacksonville, FL | Daily’s Place Amphitheater**

June 26 | The Woodlands, TX | Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion**

June 27 | Dallas, TX | Gexa Energy Pavilion**

June 28 | Austin, TX | Austin360 Amphitheater**

June 30 | Denver, CO | Pepsi Center**

July 1 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheater**

July 3 | Seattle, WA | White River Amphitheater**

July 6 | Concord, CA | Concord Pavilion**

July 7 | Chula Vista, CA | Sleep Train Amphitheater**

July 8 | Las Vegas, NV | Downtown Las Vegas Events Center**

July 9 | Phoenix, AZ | Ak-Chin Pavilion**

*with Dave Hause (headline)

**with Deftones & Rise Against (support)