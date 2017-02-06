Drake Blasts Donald Trump?

By Amanda Wicks

Unlike his fellow hip-hop and pop artists, Drake has toed the line when it comes to politics. But during a recent Boy Meets World Tour stop in London, he seemed to change his tune.

In between performing songs, Drake took a moment to speak out about the civil unrest that has been taking place since Donald Trump’s inauguration and the subsequent flurry of executive orders. “For some reason in my room, they got the TV set to CNN. Every day I wake up, I see all this bulls— going on in the world, people trying to tear us apart, people trying to make us turn against each other,” Drake told the audience. “So tonight my proudest moment isn’t selling tickets or having people sing my songs; my proudest moment is you take a look around in this room, you’ll see people from all races and all places, and all we did tonight is come inside this building, show love, celebrate life, more life and more music.”

And even though he didn’t name names, it’s the end part of his speech that has some thinking Drake was aiming his overall point at Trump. “And I just want you understand that if you ever thought for a second that any one man is going to tear this world apart, you’re out of your motherf—— mind,” he said. “It’s up to us to keep this s— together. F— that man.”