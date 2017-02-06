Watch Big Sean Cover Kanye West’s ‘I Wonder’

By Annie Reuter

To promote the February 3 release of his new studio album I Decided, Big Sean visited Radio 1Xtra in the UK where he covered Kanye West’s “I Wonder” and performed two of his own tracks, “Bounce Back” and “Moves.”

Big Sean’s performance of his GOOD Music boss’ song was high-energy and impacting. “I Wonder” was featured on West’s third studio album, Graduation, released in 2007.

I Decided features collaborations with Eminem on “No Favors,” Migos on “Sacrifices” and The Dream on “Sunday Morning Jetpack.”

Watch Big Sean’s performance of “I Wonder” here: