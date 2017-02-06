Artists, Celebs Comment on Super Bowl 2017

By Annie Reuter

Super Bowl LI was a star-studded affair. The first Super Bowl to go into overtime, last night’s (Feb. 5) game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons had celebrities rooting for their respective teams and reacting to the entire night on social media.

Related: The Best Tweets From Lady Gaga’s Halftime Show



Held at Houston’s NRG Stadium, many musicians were in attendance. 2 Chainz and Usher posed for photos at the venue before the game while Kenny Chesney and John Legend were given television time throughout the Super Bowl as cameras panned to them during the broadcast. Even T.I. was in attendance and uploaded a video shortly after the Patriots’ win in Texas. “You gotta lose the same way you win,” he says at the start of his video clip. “I guess the coaching of Belichick or the strategies of Tom Brady ended up overcoming.”

Here are some of the best celebrity and artist tweets:

Can you put the ball under your shirt or into your pants —

christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 06, 2017

Nothing better than Super Bowl Sunday! —

THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) February 05, 2017

JULIO!!! —

Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 06, 2017

Didn't expect a blowout —

RUN UP (@diplo) February 06, 2017

Sometimes you wake up at Super Bowl LI!!! Go Falcons, Go Pats, and GO @LukeBryanOnline 🔥 https://t.co/p57uDvsgOq —

Dustin Lynch (@dustinlynch) February 05, 2017

Tom. Brady. G O A T. —

Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) February 06, 2017

Only thing better than seeing #SB51 live? Being w my son, down 28-3, and he says "sit by my side dad and watch @Patriots come back to win".❤ —

Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) February 06, 2017

This is how I felt on election night. #SuperBowl —

Questlove Gomez (@questlove) February 06, 2017

Yup. —

Questlove Gomez (@questlove) February 06, 2017

I'm mad sad and exhausted 😩 twitter.com/elleduncanespn… —

Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) February 06, 2017