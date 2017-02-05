‘Logan’ Trailer Features ‘Amazing Grace’ by Sting’s Daughter

By Brian Ives

During the Super Bowl, we saw a new trailer for the next—and, reportedly, last—Wolverine film, Logan.

The 30-second clip, titled “Grace” is scored by a haunting rendition of “Amazing Grace,” sung by Fuschia Kate Sumner, Sting’s daughter. The 34-year-old actress and singer dispatched a tweet following the airing of the commercial announcing “I just sang at Super Bowl” and included a link to the new Logan trailer.

Logan hits theaters March 3rd. Watch the new trailer titled “Grace” below.

[tweet https://twitter.com/fuschiakate/status/828398450748248064]