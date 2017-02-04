Watch Black Sabbath Play Their Final Song

February 4, 2017 11:16 PM
Filed Under: Black Sabbath

By Brian Ives

Earlier tonight (February 4), Black Sabbath played their final concert. The band ended their farewell tour at the Genting Arena in their hometown of Birmingham, England.

The band closed the show with their biggest hit, “Paranoid,” and they posted a video of the performance and their final bow on their official Facebook page.

Frontman Ozzy Osbourne will likely reactivate his solo career now that Black Sabbath have played their last show. The singer is booked to perform at the Chicago Open Air Festival this summer, co-headlining a bill of hard rock and metal bands including KISS, Rob Zombie, Megadeth, Anthrax, Slayer, Stone Sour and Body Count.

Guitarist Tony Iommi and bassist Geezer Butler have not announced their upcoming plans yet.

