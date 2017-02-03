Zac Brown Band Release Sentimental New Single ‘My Old Man’

By Amanda Wicks

Zac Brown Band will be returning to their roots when they release their forthcoming album Welcome Home, and now fans can get a taste of what that sounds like with “My Old Man.”

The band premiered the album’s first single today (February 2nd), and in it the video they get sentimental about their fathers. The song begins with a lone acoustic guitar while Brown sings in the opening verse, “He was a giant, and I was just a kid/ I was always trying to do everything he did/ I can still remember every lesson he taught me/ Growing up, learning how to be like my old man.”

In the lyric video for “My Old Man,” old photos of each band member’s father flash behind the lyrics. If fans pay attention, in the upper right corner the video shares which band member can be seen in each photo. “This is the most personal album we’ve ever done and we’re very proud of it,” Brown said in a statement about Welcome Home.

Zac Brown Band kick off their Welcome Home Tour on May 12th for a two-night stint in Alpharetta, Georgia.