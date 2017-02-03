Vince Staples Drops New Politically-Charged Track ‘Bagbak’

February 3, 2017 11:22 AM
Vince Staples

By Amanda Wicks

After releasing his EP Prima Donna in 2016, Vince Staples is back in early 2017 with a new track, “Bagbak.”

“Bagbak” is an intense, dark track from the very get-go. The song continues exploring politically and racially charged subject matter like the kind Staples wrote on Prima Donna. “Prison system broken/ Racial war commotion/ Until the president get that s–t, Vincent won’t be votin’/ We need Tamikas and Shaniquas in that Oval Office/ Obama ain’t enough for me, we only gettin’ started,” he raps in the second verse.

Staples will be heading out on The Life Aquatic Tour beginning February 24th. His six-week major headlining tour has him hitting stops in both U.S. and Canada with Brooklyn’s Kilo Kish supporting. It marks the first time Staples will perform tracks from Prima Donna live.

Listen to Staples’ explicit track below.

