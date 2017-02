By Radio.com Staff

Twenty One Pilots have released a music video for their current single “Heavydirtysoul.”

The new visual features Tyler Joseph riding in a car on a collision course with drummer Josh Dun. That’s not Dun’s only problem, his kit is also on fire.

“Heavydirtysoul” appears on the duo’s most recent album Blurryface.

Check out the new clip below.