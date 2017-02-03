Tom DeLonge will Direct Sci-Fi Film, ‘Strange Times’

By Radio.com Staff

Not only will Tom DeLonge direct the upcoming feature sci-film Strange Times, his band Angels & Airwaves will provide the soundtrack.

Set to start production this fall, the film will bring his Strange Times trilogy of young adult novels to the big screen. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed the film will closely mirror the books by following a group San Diego skateboarders who find themselves in the midst of alien adventures.

DeLonge co-wrote the script with his Poet Anderson collaborator, Ben Kull. The two took home an award for the best animated short for their work on Poet Anderson: Dream Walker in 2014.

“This is a story reflecting some of the peripheral moments in my life. Of a suburban kid who grew up breaking rules, getting kicked out of high school, and obsessively looking for the more unusual and imaginative experiences that this world has to offer,” said DeLonge in a statement around the of Strange Times: The Ghost In The Girl, the second book in the trilogy.

Strange Times is something the former Blink-182 member has been working on for years. In May 2015 he released an animated teaser. No word yet if DeLonge’s upcoming feature will be animated or live action. Watch the two-year-old teaser below.