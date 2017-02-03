Stream Two New Duets from the Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans Album

The King & I drops May 19. February 3, 2017 9:44 AM
Filed Under: Faith Evans, Notorious B.I.G.

By Hayden Wright

Faith Evans’ posthumous duets album with the Notorious B.I.G. is fittingly titled The King & I, and now fans can hear two brand new tracks.

Since Biggie’s death, Evans has carried on the legacy of Bad Boy Entertainment and The King & I will add another layer of context to their tumultuous marriage. On the album, Evans sings alongside previously unreleased B.I.G. raps and guest collaborators. Snoop Dogg lends support on “When We Party” while Jadakiss does his thing on “NYC.”

Related: Lil Yachty Apologizes for Calling Notorious B.I.G. ‘Overrated’

The King & I drops May 19. Listen to the brand new, and explicit material below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan

Listen Live