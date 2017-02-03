Little Big Town Share Wise New Track ‘Happy People’

By Amanda Wicks

Little Big Town released a new track off their forthcoming album The Breaker today (February 3rd). Titled “Happy People,” the song is full of wisdom about what it takes to be just that.

Related: Chance the Rapper, Sturgill Simpson & Little Big Town Added to GRAMMY Performers

The song treads a steady line, rhythmically, and begins with shimmery synths. “Happy people don’t cheat, happy people don’t lie/ They don’t judge or hold a grudge or criticize/ Happy people don’t hate, happy people don’t steal/ Cuz all the hurt sure ain’t worth all the guilt they’d feel,” the group sings in the opening verse.

But their biggest piece of advice comes on the chorus. “If you wanna know the secret: Can’t buy it, gotta make it/ You ain’t ever gonna be it by taking someone else’s away/ Never take it for granted, you don’t have to understand it/ Here’s to whatever puts a smile on your face/ Whatever makes you happy, people,” they sing on the chorus, pausing for a moment before the last word to emphasize who they’re addressing.

The Breaker drops February 24th.