Faith Hill Mistaken for Faith Evans, Stoked for Biggie Duets Album

By Radio.com Staff

Earlier today CNN tweeted that Faith Hill would be releasing an album of duets with The Notorious B.I.G.

Related: Stream Two New Duets from the Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans Album

This, of course, was a typo, the album in question features duets between the late Biggie Smalls and his widow Faith Evans.

Faith Hill thought the whole thing was pretty funny though, “This sounds awesome!” she wrote, re-tweeting the article.

Could still happen.