Eric Church Makes Stagecoach Set Available in Virtual Reality

By Radio.com Staff

Eric Church is making his 2016 Stagecoach Country Music Festival set available in virtual reality.

Fans can watch the concert from a variety of angles, including the front row. The concert was captured using an eight camera set up and features 360-degree views from both the stage and audience. The thirteen song set features hits like “Springsteen,” “Creepin,” and “Record Year.”

Check out a preview of Chruch’s virtual experience below, it’s currently available for purchase here.