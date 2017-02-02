Watch Run The Jewels with Zack De La Rocha and Danny Brown

By Robyn Collins

Two weeks ago, on the night before President Donald Trump’s inauguration, Run The Jewels played Washington, D.C. and surprised the crowd with special guest Zack De La Rocha.

Related: Run the Jewels Release ‘RTJ3’ Early

Wednesday night (Feb. 1), the duo was in De La Rocha’s Los Angeles hometown, and the former Rage Against The Machine frontman joined them onstage for “Kill Your Masters” and “Close Your Eyes (And Count To F—).”

Danny Brown was another RTJ3 surprise guest in the L.A. show on “Hey Kids (Bumaye),” earning a spicy shout-out from Killer Mike. They also performed “All Due Respect” with Travis Barker and “Early” with Boots.

Check out the performances.