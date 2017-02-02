Watch Run The Jewels with Zack De La Rocha and Danny Brown

Rage Against the Machine's vocalist joined them for two songs. February 2, 2017 10:06 AM
Filed Under: danny brown, Rage Against the Machine, Run the Jewels, Travis Barker, Zack de la Rocha

By Robyn Collins

Two weeks ago, on the night before President Donald Trump’s inauguration, Run The Jewels played Washington, D.C. and surprised the crowd with special guest Zack De La Rocha.

Related: Run the Jewels Release ‘RTJ3’ Early

Wednesday night (Feb. 1), the duo was in De La Rocha’s Los Angeles hometown, and the former Rage Against The Machine frontman joined them onstage for “Kill Your Masters” and “Close Your Eyes (And Count To F—).”

Danny Brown was another RTJ3 surprise guest in the L.A. show on “Hey Kids (Bumaye),” earning a spicy shout-out from Killer Mike. They also performed “All Due Respect” with Travis Barker and “Early” with Boots.

Check out the performances.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan

Listen Live