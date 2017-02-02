Depeche Mode Drop Politically Charged New Single, ‘Where’s The Revolution?’

The lyrics are likely to hit home on both sides of the pond. February 2, 2017 8:35 PM
Filed Under: Depeche Mode

By Radio.com Staff

Depeche Mode dropped their new politically charge single, “Where’s The Revolution?” from the new album Spirit due March 17. Fans who pre-order the new album receive the track as an instant download.

Related: Watch Run The Jewels with Zack De La Rocha and Danny Brown

The new song isn’t the first time the British band has made political observations through music. “People are People,” “Get the Balance Right,” “The Sun and The Rainfall,” and “New Dress” are just of few popular tracks that weighed in on current events.

Oddly enough, the lyrics are likely to hit home on both sides of the pond with England’s Brexit and America’s populist movement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan

Listen Live