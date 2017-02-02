Chance the Rapper, Sturgill Simpson & Little Big Town Added to GRAMMY Performers

By Amanda Wicks

The GRAMMYs have announced three additional names to its already impressive lineup of performances. Chance the Rapper, Little Big Town and Sturgill Simpson will all perform at the awards ceremony on February 12th.

Related: Bruno Mars Should Definitely Lead the GRAMMYs’ Prince Tribute

Gary Clark Jr. and William Bell will also take the stage for a special collaborative performance. Those five new additions join an already stacked roster, which includes Adele, Daft Punk, Dave Grohl, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Maren Morris, Anderson .Paak, A Tribe Called Quest, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and The Weeknd.

Simpson and Chance are both celebrating a big year when it comes to nominations. Simpson has been nominated in two categories, including Album of the Year and Best Country Album for his 2016 release A Sailor’s Guide to Earth. Chance, meanwhile, has seven nominations, including Best Rap Album, Best New Artist, Best Rap/Sung Performance, Best Rap Performance and an impressive three nominations for Best Rap Song. Chance is nominated for his own single “No Problem” as well as being featured on Kanye West’s “Ultralight Beam” and “Famous.”

The 59th annual GRAMMY Awards airs Sunday, February 12th on CBS. James Corden will host.