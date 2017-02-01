Willie Nelson Announces New Album ‘God’s Problem Child’

By Amanda Wicks

Willie Nelson announced a new studio album featuring all new recordings today (February 1st). Titled God’s Problem Child, the album will add 13 new songs to his repertoire, along with seven that Nelson co-wrote with longtime songwriting partner Buddy Cannon.

God’s Problem Child finds Nelson investigating mortality all while transfixed with life’s beauty. It arrives one day before his 84th birthday on April 29th, and will be available for purchase as a CD, vinyl and digital download.

The album marks Nelson’s ninth for Legacy Recordings. His seventh album with the record label, Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin, was nominated for a GRAMMY this year in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category.

God’s Problem Child will be released April 28th. Check out the tracklist below.