Sara Bareilles Coaches Voters on How to Call Congress

February 1, 2017 3:33 PM
Filed Under: Sara Bareilles

By Amanda Wicks

Sara Bareilles has never called Congress before to voice her political opinion, so she took a moment to record a video of that moment in the hopes it might encourage others who felt timid about reaching out to their local reps. “Scared to call Congress? Me too! Let’s do it together. Watch me call for the first time here,” she tweeted yesterday (January 31st).

“I’m nervous,” Bareilles admitted in the video. “I feel like I don’t know what to say, but I feel like it’s important for me to use my voice as a voter in and through the channels that are afforded me, so I’m going to call Congress.”

Bareilles dialed but then had to deal with a short wait, so she took the opportunity to share her thoughts on being more politically active. “So I don’t know if many of you feel the way I feel, sort of intimidated to engage politically in any way,” she said. “I think sometimes I feel like I’m not educated enough to have a conversation about it, but that’s what I’m working on trying to change for myself and also to remember that politics are personal, and it’s okay to have conversations, and it’s certainly okay to disagree. In fact, it’s what our country was founded on.”

Since Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20th, protests around the country have been one way for voters to show their dissent, but activists have also been encouraging people to call their representatives directly. “I did it,” Bareilles said. “You can do it.”

