Iggy Pop, Bad Religion, Pennywise & More Headline Punk Rock Bowling Festival

The festival also features Fidlar, Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies, OFF! and Bouncing Souls. February 1, 2017 1:46 PM
Filed Under: Bad Religion, Iggy Pop, Pennywise

By Radio.com Staff

Iggy Pop, Bad Religion, Pennywise & more are set to play the nineteenth annual Punk Rock Bowling Festival.

Related: A Book of Nude Iggy Pop Sketches is Coming

The lineup also features Fidlar, punk supergroup Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies, OFF!, Bouncing Souls and many more.

The three-day festival takes place from May 26-29 in Downtown Las Vegas. Tickets are on sale now.

Check out the full lineup below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan

Listen Live