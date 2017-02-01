Nicki Minaj Reunites with Drake and Lil Wayne

By Amanda Wicks

It’s only been a few weeks since Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill broke up, but she’s already back in the studio with Drake and Lil Wayne.

Related: Nicki Minaj Literally Wants People to Stop Using ‘Literally’ Wrong

Minaj posted two photos on Instagram today (February 1st) showing her working with the Cash Money collaborators. In one photo, she snapped a selfie with Drake, and in another, she posed with Drake and Lil Wayne. “The Big 3,” she tagged the photo. Drake also shared the same photos on his Instagram account.

Minaj has worked with both Drake and Lil Wayne throughout her career, but her friendship with Drake cooled when she started dating Meek and the two began beefing. She maintained in late 2016 that she wasn’t getting involved in their drama, but she’s clearly choosing sides now that she’s done with her ex.

As for Meek, he hasn’t exactly given up trying to beef with Drake. In January, he reportedly challenged Drake to a boxing match and even joked that Minaj could be the ring girl. Drake, for his part, seems to have quieted down with the rivalry. He performed his Meek diss track “Back to Back” for the last time in 2016.

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:19am PST