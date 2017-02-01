Nicki Minaj Literally Wants People to Stop Using ‘Literally’ Wrong

By Amanda Wicks

Nicki Minaj has a public service announcement for anyone messing around with the word “literally.” Stop it.

Minaj tweeted a screenshot explaining how the word has been co-opted in recent years. It used to mean “in a literal or strict sense” and was considered to be the opposite of “figuratively,” which described something metaphorically taking place.

But it has since been used more and more colloquially to describe something actually happening. “Literally” in many ways has become the new “figuratively.” And Minaj is over it. She tweeted, “U guys, pls stop saying u were “literally” dying laughing. Btch if u were “literally” dying laughing you’d be dead right now.”

Just another piece of helpful advice from Ms. Black Barbie herself.