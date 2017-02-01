The Nas Biopic ‘Street Dreams’ Should Finally be on the Way

The rapper will executive produce the show. February 1, 2017 8:55 AM
Filed Under: BET, nas

By Robyn Collins

A new pilot that chronicles the life of legendary rapper Nas — from child to adult — should be coming soon. The rapper will executive produce the show, which will be called “Street Dreams,” the name of a 1996 Nas track.

Related: Usher and Nas Appear in Two New ‘Hamilton’ Mixtape Tracks

Three years ago, there were reports that the Jonathan Levine project was picked up by Xbox Entertainment Studios, but that company is now defunct. BET has since signed on to air the pilot. The network recently aired the record-breaking program The New Edition Story.

