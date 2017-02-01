Lauryn Hill Arrives to Concert Three Hours Late

Punctuality has never been Hill's strong suit. February 1, 2017 10:58 AM
By Hayden Wright

Lauryn Hill upset fans when she arrived for a show in Pittsburgh more than three hours late. It’s not unprecedented behavior for the hip-hop icon, but fans nevertheless expressed their disappointment on social media.

The rapper arrived at the venue around 11:20 p.m. and reportedly played until about 1 a.m. but for many, the damage was done.

One fan wasn’t too bothered: “12:51 and maybe 1/4 of the original crowd is still here watching . 11:20 start. I’d be mad…but damn…she is f—ing good.”

In May, Hill penned a lengthy Facebook post about her approach to punctuality—it’s all about “aligning [her] energy.”

