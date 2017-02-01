Lauryn Hill Arrives to Concert Three Hours Late

By Hayden Wright

Lauryn Hill upset fans when she arrived for a show in Pittsburgh more than three hours late. It’s not unprecedented behavior for the hip-hop icon, but fans nevertheless expressed their disappointment on social media.

The rapper arrived at the venue around 11:20 p.m. and reportedly played until about 1 a.m. but for many, the damage was done.

Dog. #laurynhill had a packed house and full band setup and didn't show. https://t.co/MYMDeHlP23 —

Wells P (@Wells_P) February 01, 2017

Lauryn Hill was over 3 hours late for her show last night in Pittsburgh. WHY do people even continue to waste their money? —

keithan (@iamKeithan) February 01, 2017

2017 and people still dumb enough to buy Lauryn Hill tickets. —

Last Faithful Man (@AirSkittleZ) February 01, 2017

"Yo you going to that Lauryn Hill concert tonight?" Lauryn Hill: "nah you?" —

pj (@pjhoody) February 01, 2017

One fan wasn’t too bothered: “12:51 and maybe 1/4 of the original crowd is still here watching #Laurynhill. 11:20 start. I’d be mad…but damn…she is f—ing good.”

In May, Hill penned a lengthy Facebook post about her approach to punctuality—it’s all about “aligning [her] energy.”