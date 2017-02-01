Drake Keeps Dropping Hints about ‘More Life’

By Robyn Collins

As Drake makes his way through his Boy Meets World tour, his fans are getting previews of his next project, More Life. The rapper played a new song Tuesday (Jan. 31) in London, and a fan caught the moment.

Related: Drake Debuts New Track ‘More Life’ During World Tour

You can hear lines like, “And I still got love for the West End” and “We don’t need to hear about a next man.”

Earlier this week, Drake gave another sneak peek of his upcoming project, playing a song that features London rapper Giggs during a show in Amsterdam. A few days later, Giggs was his special guest at one of the London shows.

During the Amsterdam performance, Drizzy hinted at when fans can expect his next release. “I know we got three more shows in Amsterdam right? But the best part about that is if you coming back to any more shows, ‘More Life’ is going to be out, we can just do some whole new s—, you know what I’m saying. I love y’all for being patient with me and holding me down this week. It meant a lot,” he said.

Dates have been changed due to “unforeseen production setbacks,” but the Boy Meets World tour continues on with shows this month throughout the UK. The tour will wrap up in France in mid-March.