Taylor Swift’s GRAMMY Speech Becomes Inspiring Ad for Young Women

By Amanda Wicks

The GRAMMYs aim to encourage the next generation of young female artists in a new “Believe In Music” ad they released today (January 31st). The spot features young girls and women involved in the performing arts repeating the speech Taylor Swift delivered when she won Album of the Year at the ceremony last year.

Related: Bruno Mars to Perform at GRAMMYs

Swift became the first women to win the GRAMMY for Album of the Year twice. Towards the end of her speech, she directed her message to young women everywhere. “If you just focus on the work, and you don’t let those people sidetrack you, someday when you get where you’re going, you’ll look around and you’ll know that it was you and the people who love you that put you there and that will be the greatest feeling in the world,” she said. The video shows actors, dancers, musicians and singers repeating Swift’s speech while working hard at their respective crafts.

As much as the video is a moving inspirational message for any young women pursuing music, it’s key to remember the context of the speech. After winning Album of the Year for her fifth studio album 1989, Swift used her time onstage as a thinly veiled response to Kanye West’s “Famous” lyric about her. Prior to her win, the two sparred back and forth with West claiming he had asked and received Swift’s permission, and Swift denying any such thing. West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, claimed Swift played the victim and eventually leaked video of the two on the phone discussing the track, but not as Swift pointed out the use of the word “bitch.”