A New Charli XCX Mixtape is Coming Next Month

By Hayden Wright
Charli XCX announced the pending arrival of her new mixtape with a little help from a cardboard Justin Bieber. The singer appeared with a friend on Instagram Live: Her scene partner used the stiff cutout as a ventriloquist dummy and prompted the announcement:
“Yo XCX—I hear you got a bomb ass mixtape!”
“Yeah, Biebs, it’s dropping at the end of Feb.”
Charlie XCX fans have a couple items in 2017 to look forward to: In addition to the February mixtape, she’ll drop the long-awaited follow up to Sucker, the EP that put her on the map.
See the goofy announcement here:
MIXCXTAPE dropping at the end of February
CHARLI XCX UPDATES (@FckyeahCharli) January 30, 2017