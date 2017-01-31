Ed Sheeran Gives Back on Red Nose Day

"I'll never forget the kids I met on this trip." January 31, 2017 8:12 AM
By Hayden Wright

By Hayden Wright

Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day raises money to help sick and suffering children around the world by assembling entertainers for outreach and events. This year, their A-list lineup includes Ed Sheeran and Stephen Hawking, the renowned physicist. Sheeran visited Liberia to meet children reeling from the Ebola crisis and said the trip profoundly touched him.

“I’ll never forget the kids I met on this trip, Sheeran told the BBC. “When we sang together they were in such high spirits despite everything they’d been through.”

“It was an incredibly eye-opening experience and I’m really proud to support Comic Relief and see what they are doing to help these children have a better future,” he added.”

Hawking will lend his voice to a digital game whose proceeds support the cause — with a sense of humor.

“I’m a world-renowned scientist who has shaped our understanding of the universe and I am being asked to make snot jokes. I must really like this charity,” he said.

 

