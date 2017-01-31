Dave Chappelle Surprises Students at Chance the Rapper’s Open Mike

January 31, 2017 10:53 AM
Filed Under: chance the rapper, dave chappelle

By Amanda Wicks

Chance the Rapper held his first Open Mike of 2017 last night (January 30th) in Chicago. The event invites area high school students to perform, and also includes a Q&A with Chance and at least one surprise guest.

Well, last night attendees were treated to three appearances, including Dave Chappelle, Chicago Bulls small forward Jimmy Butler and the cast of BET’s The New Edition Story. “All these guys without getting any money from me or anything hopped on a flight to be in front of you guys,” Chance told the gathered crowd.

Attendees captured Chappelle’s time onstage. He took a minute to share what he does and why he considers it to be so important. “People come up to me and say, ‘Dave you tell it like it is,'” he explained. “No, I don’t, never did. I don’t know what “it” is. I tell it like it feels like. People know so much information now that they forget what things feel like, so the job of the artist is to remind them of themselves,” he said. He also encouraged students to speak up, because they’re living in important times that require their voice. “I hope you’re up to the task,” he said.

