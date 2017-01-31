Akon Calls Donald Trump Our ‘Most Courageous President’

By Radio.com Staff

Akon has praise, and criticism for President Donald Trump in a new video obtained by TMZ.

“I respect him,” says Akon “I honestly believe that he’s probably the most courageous president that ever hit the office.”

“But at the same time, I also believe that if you’re gonna be a strong leader you also have to be compassionate,” he continued “and you have to think about the people’s well-being.”

“It’s one thing to be tough, but everybody knows a bully will one day be taken down and it’s just a matter of time, and we don’t want our president to be looked at as a bully.”

He also suggests that Trump takes a page out of President Obama’s playbook. “You have to treat politics like how you treat your children,” he said “there’s a lot of information that they just don’t need to know, and I think Obama was very good at that, because he understood how to deal with world affairs without involving the public in areas where they don’t need to overthink things or assume things.”

Check out the full video at video at TMZ. Earlier, Akon expressed his concerns that Trump has placed a bullseye on American celebrities traveling abroad.