Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack Headline Las Vegas Hard Rock Festival

The Las Rageous hard rock fest will take place Friday and Saturday, April 21-22, 2017. January 30, 2017 10:54 AM
Filed Under: Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack

By Radio.com Staff

Godsmack and Avenged Sevenfold will headline the first annual Las Rageous festival. Held in downtown Las Vegas, the two-day hard rock fest will take place Friday and Saturday, April 21-22, 2017 with tickets going on sale this Friday, February 3 at 10:00 am PST via the fest’s official website.

Related: Listen to Avenged Sevenfold’s New Album ‘The Stage’

Other acts on the bill include Coheed and Cambria, Anthrax, Killswitch Engage, of Mice & Men, The Devil Wears Prada, Breaking Benjamin, Mastodon, Eagles of Death Metal, All That Remains and Escape The Fate.

Non-musical activities will include a food truck village and freak show performances.

The event is being held in at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center located on 3rd Street between Carson and Bridger behind the D Hotel.

2-day general admission passes are $99 with 2-day Silver and Gold VIP passes at $299 and $399 respectively.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live