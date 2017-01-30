Drake Previews ‘More Life’ During World Tour

January 30, 2017 1:51 PM
Filed Under: Drake

By Amanda Wicks

During his Boy Meets World Tour stop in Amsterdam over the weekend, Drake treated fans to a preview of his upcoming playlist project More Life.

Performing on a stage in the round, Drake played the audience a new song from that forthcoming album. It features an edgier sound with Drake repeating, “Ok, ok, ok” in the intro. Elsewhere on the track, he’s nothing but big boasts. “Studio right in my yacht,” he raps.

More Life is set to drop in early 2017, although no release date has yet been set. Still, Drake promised it would be soon. “I know we got three more shows in Amsterdam, but the best part of that is, if you coming back to any more shows, More Life is gonna be out and we can do some whole new s—,” he said.

He’ll be back in Amsterdam on February 26th, so it seems as though fans won’t have to wait longer than a month before they hear what he’s been working on.

Listen to Drake’s new track below.

