AFI Debut New Video for ‘Aurelia’

The eyes have it. January 30, 2017 9:42 AM
By Hayden Wright

AFI treated fans to new material  from their new record AFI (The Blood Albumat the end of last year; the album dropped January 20. Now the rockers have a new video for the album’s third track “Aurelia” and it features endless close-ups of eyes. The moody yet upbeat track pairs well with the clip’s striking visuals.

AFI will appear in Minneapolis tonight on tour to support The Blood Album. Watch their new video here:

AFI Tour Dates

Feb 1st – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Feb 3rd – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
Feb 4th – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club **SOLD OUT**
Feb 6th – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer **SOLD OUT**
Feb 7th – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club **SOLD OUT**
Feb 8th – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
Feb 10th – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live **SOLD OUT**
Feb 11th – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre **SOLD OUT**
Feb 13th – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Feb 14th – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
Feb 15th – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall
Feb 17th – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
Feb 18th – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint
Feb 20th – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park **SOLD OUT**
Feb 21st – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park **SOLD OUT**
Feb 22nd – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park **SOLD OUT**
Feb 24th – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern **SOLD OUT**
Feb 25th – Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern **SOLD OUT**

