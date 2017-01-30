Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini & More to Play ACM Party For A Cause

By Radio.com Staff

Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini and many more are slated to perform at this year’s ACM Party for a Cause.

Related: There’s a Chris Stapleton Statue Made Entirely of Bacon

Party for a Cause features multiple events in the days leading up to the Awards show. Lady Antebellum, Billy Currington, Ryan Follese, LoCash, Kip Moore, Jake Owen, Michael Tyler, Clay Walker and Brett Young are all scheduled to perform.

Proceeds from the special performances will fund ACM Lifting Lives, which gives money to multiple music-related charities.

The ACMs will air live on Sunday, April 2nd at 8pm on CBS.