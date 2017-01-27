Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Kelly Clarkson, More on ‘The Shack’ Soundtrack

Also look for tracks from Dan + Shay, Lady Antebellum and Skillet January 27, 2017 9:37 AM
By Robyn Collins

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Dierks Bentley, Skillet and other country and Christian artists have lined up for the soundtrack to the upcoming movie The Shack.

The movie, which stars Octavia Spencer and Sam Worthington, is based on the William P. Young’s 2007 New York Times best-selling Christian novel about a father’s spiritual journey after the death of a child.

On the soundtrack, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill perform “Keep Your Eyes on Me,” Dan + Shay, deliver their new single, “When I Pray For You,” while Kelly Clarkson and Aloe Blacc duet on “Love Goes On.”

“I compare this to The Fault in our Stars. That was a very popular young adult book and they made a movie that played wider than the core demo,” Atlantic Records president of film and television Kevin Weaver tells Billboard. “I think Lionsgate has done the same thing.”

Weaver, who coordinated the soundtrack, thinks the movie’s appeal could be broader than the book, which has sold 20 million copies around the world.

The Shack will open in theaters March 3. The soundtrack will be available February 24.

“The Shack – Music From And Inspired By The Motion Picture”
1. Dan + Shay – When I Pray For You
2. Tim McGraw & Faith Hill – Keep Your Eyes On Me
3. Lady Antebellum – Lay Our Flowers Down
4. Hillsong United – Heaven Knows
5. Francesca Battistelli – Where Were You
6. Kelly Clarkson & Aloe Blacc – Love Goes On
7. Lecrae – River Of Jordan (feat. Breyan Isaac)
8. NEEDTOBREATHE – HARD LOVE (feat. Lauren Daigle)
9. Dierks Bentley – Days Of Dark
10. Brett Eldredge – Phone Call To God
11. Devin Dawson – Honest To God
12. Skillet – Stars (The Shack Version)
13. We Are Messengers – I’ll Think About You
14. For King & Country – Amazing Grace

