Shawn Mendes has shared a stripped down version of his current single “Mercy.”

Mendes lays the track bare, with only his acoustic guitar for backing on the soulful rendition.

Shawn’s Illuminate World Tour kicks off April 27th in Europe and July 6th in North America, additional dates are expected to be announced soon.

Check out Mendes’ new version of “Mercy” below.