Robin Thicke Hit with Temporary Restraining Order

Her claim details a pattern of abuse. January 27, 2017 8:34 AM
Filed Under: Robin Thicke

By Hayden Wright

Actress Paula Patton was granted a temporary restraining order against Robin Thicke following explosive allegations of abuse. A Los Angeles court approved a new custody arrangement which limits Thicke to monitored visits.

Related: Robin Thicke Leads Celebrity Tributes to Alan Thicke

The order was issued by L.A. Superior Court Judge Colin Leis after Patton filed documents accusing Thicke of abusive behavior — both during their marriage (which ended in 2015).

Patton’s claim alleges Thicke showed up at her mother’s house last week and became belligerent when asked to leave, Billboard reports. At the time, their son was being interviewed by child services about other claims against Thicke.

Those claims stemmed from concerns at the boy’s school, where educators asked authorities to investigate. Thicke admitted to spanking his son but denied any further abuse.

“This last incident with Robin was terrifying for me,” Patton wrote. “It was terrifying for our son.”

Thicke’s attorney said the accusations were made without basis and that Patton made the allegations in retaliation.

