Should Migos Replace Lady Gaga at Super Bowl Halftime?

January 27, 2017 3:51 PM
Filed Under: Lady Gaga, Migos

By Radio.com Staff

Should Migos replace Lady Gaga at the Super Bowl halftime show?

A new petition presents a more hip-hop centric musical lineup for the big game.

Related: 5 Best Songs on Migos’ ‘Culture’

In addition to Migos, the petition calls for Future, Outkast, Bun B and Jay Z to perform at halftime. It also suggests a preshow including Rae Sremmurd, Gucci Mane, Goodie Mob, Ludacris and Young Jeezy.

The national anthem would be handled by Andre 3000 and Erykah Badu, “by sing I mean hit Donald Trump with a FIRE 64 bars,” the petition reads.

The petition currently has nearly 3,900 signatures.

 

