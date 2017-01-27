5 Best Songs on Migos’ ‘Culture’

By Rahul Lal

With Migos’ new album Culture, Quavo, Offset and Takeoff have brilliantly used ad-libs and spontaneous shifts in rhythm to create a perfectly titled work of art to describes today’s rap scene. While everyone knows the hit singles “Bad and Boujee” and “T-Shirt,” here’s a look at five of the best songs on Culture.

“Get Right Witcha” – Have you ever heard Migos rap on top of a jazz flute? Well now you have. Migos tries to get right as they slow the tempo down a little and provide a perfect crusising jam. This song shows the different styles of each rapper as they treat the beat like a mass of clay and mold it just how they each personally do best.

“Slippery” feat. Gucci Mane – The majority of songs on this album could’ve been released as singles, including this one. Splash! Just as you get used to the melodic tempo Quavo sets forth, Gucci comes in and knocks you off your seat with his impeccable feel for the beat. The way that Gucci is able to form his words to the beat is something special and really makes this track stand out.

“Brown Paper Bag” – Brown paper bags are not the only things Migos flexes in this song; having DJ Khaled speak on the intro to the album ensured that they’re securing plenty of money bags and this song only solidifies it. Each artist takes their time with this song and they seem to all take turns murdering this beat and creating an absolute hit.

“Deadz” feat. 2 Chainz – The South will be proud of this song. Migos aren’t scared to talk about their trapping days by telling haters they’re in trouble the minute they wake up and count another day. 2 Chainz gives us a verse reminiscent of his early days with Playaz Circle and gives us some real Southern trap music – it’s a breath of fresh air before the tempo speeds back up at the end.

“Kelly Price” feat. Travi$ Scott – The song is reminiscent of Travi$ Scott’s 2016 album Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight. “Said she never had a Migo night,” they sing. “I’ma make her sing like Kelly Price!” No further explanation needed.