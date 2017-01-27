Arcade Fire Drop New Versions of Mavis Staples Collaboration

By Robyn Collins

Arcade Fire have posted two new versions of “I Give You Power,” the collaboration they recorded with Mavis Staples supporting the American Civil Liberties Union.

Check out the “Broken Speaker Mix” and the instrumental version of, “I Give You Power.”

In an interview with Zane Lowe, Win Butler said of the collaboration, “Mavis Staples is one of my favorite people on Earth and I’ve been fortunate enough to sing with her a couple times, and we just have a really beautiful relationship with her as a band,” he said. “We’re just really honored to sing with her.”