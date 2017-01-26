Slayer Respond to Trump Donald Controversy

January 26, 2017 2:20 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Slayer

By Radio.com Staff

Slayer landed in hot water with some fans over a photo on the band’s Instagram account featuring a photoshopped Donald Trump as part of the band.

Frontman Tom Araya took credit for posting the photo and sparred with fans in the comments section, defending his joke, and in the process making comments that were offensive to gay fans.

Today the band has issued an official statement on the incident to Rolling Stone which reads:

As was verified by Tom, this was his post, is not something the band would have posted if asked, and does not belong on a Slayer social page. We all have our personal opinions, some of which we have voiced in the past, but Slayer has never endorsed any political party or any candidate, and the band intends to keep it that way.

