Maren Morris’ ‘My Church’ – Behind the Song

By Amanda Wicks

Church means different things to different people, but it took a drive down the coastal highway in Los Angeles for Maren Morris to figure out exactly how music held a special, almost reverent, place in her heart. Although she can’t pinpoint the song she heard at the time, she told Radio.com, “I just remember my windows were rolled down, and I saw the ocean come into view, and I remember whatever song was on the radio really moved me emotionally, and I just thought to myself, ‘You know, this is like church to me.'”

The idea so struck her that she brought it to her writing partner busbee the next day and the two wrote “My Church” in an hour. It would go on to form the lead single on Morris’ debut studio album, Hero.

“My Church” captures the special feeling that comes over Morris when she gets in her car and cranks the radio. In the song, she calls it her “highway FM” and in those moments she feels a reverent relationship to music. The song earned her several accolades, including landing on more than a few year-end “Best Of” lists; it also got her three GRAMMY nominations: Best New Artist, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

Find out if “My Church” wins at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards, which will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 12. It will air on CBS at 8pm ET.