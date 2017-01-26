Lukas Graham’s ‘7 Years’ – Behind the Song

By Amanda Wicks

What does it mean to live a full life? Danish pop band Lukas Graham examine that pressing question in their passionate song, “7 Years.” The song begins with lead vocalist Lukas Graham looking back at being seven years old, when his mother encouraged him to make friends. It’s a lesson that stayed with him through age 11 and 20, and one he hopes to hold close when he reaches 30 and 60 years old. Writing music and achieving success are important, but not nearly as important as family and friends.

Related: Lukas Graham Share Grief-Laden ‘You’re Not There’ Video

“Well, it’s a strange song in the sense it doesn’t have a hook, and it doesn’t have like a fixed structure, which I kinda like about it. It just has this folky vibe that progresses through the ages and lets you grow with the song,” Graham told Radio.com. “A lot of people can relate to it, and that’s what I experience when I hear people talk about it. It’s their feelings and their story that they portray through something I wrote.”

“The song’s basically just about becoming a good father, and being such a good father that your children would want to come and visit you when you’re an old, boring man. I had a really, really cool father, so that’s what I wanna be too.”

“7 Years” would go on to reach the Top Ten chart in the U.S. and earn three GRAMMY nominations, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Find out if Lukas Graham win at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards, which will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 12. It will air on CBS at 8pm ET.