Kendrick Lamar, Future, Lil Wayne to Headline Rolling Loud 2017

A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator and Travis Scott will also play the festival. January 26, 2017 7:32 AM
Filed Under: Future, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne

By Jon Wiederhorn

Kendrick Lamar, Future and Lil Wayne will headline this year’s Rolling Loud Festival, which will take place from May 5 to 7 at Bayfront Park in Miami, Florida.

The rappers will be joined on the bill by A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Migos and many others. This will be the third year of the festival.

See the poster below for the complete lineup:

