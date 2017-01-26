15 Year-Old George Strait Fan will Get Wish Granted

January 26, 2017 1:13 PM
Filed Under: George Strait

By Radio.com Staff

Chase Pair is a 15-year-old George Strait fan who will eventually go deaf due to a birth defect.

Related: Mongolian Electrician Stuns Audiences with George Strait Cover

Before that happens the teen had hoped to see Strait live in concert. Pair’s mother Julie wrote to Strait and his team, requesting to meet his idol and to hear his voice in person. That wish is coming true and then some.

KATV in Little Rock, Arkansas reports that the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas has arranged for two tickets to Strait’s concert this summer, they’ve also confirmed that Chase and his mother Julie will attend a meet and greet with the artist.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live