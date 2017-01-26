Elton John Brings ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ to Broadway

By Radio.com Staff

Elton John will write music for a new The Devil Wears Prada musical.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will lend his talents to a new musical production of Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel. The book has also been adapted into a movie which starred Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

“Re-imagining The Devil Wears Prada for the musical theater is super exciting,” Elton tells Deadline. “I’m a huge fan of both the book and the feature film, and a huge aficionado of the fashion world. I can’t wait to sink my musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture.”

John has previously composed music for Broadway productions of The Lion King and Aida among others.