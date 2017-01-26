Chickenfoot Announce ‘Best + Live’ Compilation

By Radio.com Staff
Supergroup Chickenfoot have announced a new album called Best + Live.
As the title implies the new release compiles the group’s best original songs and covers plus a live concert recording. The album also features the previously unreleased track “Divine Termination.”
Chickenfoot is comprised of singer Sammy Hagar, guitarist Joe Satriani, bassist Michael Anthony (Van Halen), and drummer Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers).
“Listening to this collection of songs from the ‘Foot brings back memories of some of the most fun I’ve ever had in a band. The chemistry between Chad, Joe, Mike and me is very special. It’s almost like visual music — you can see us having fun when you listen to these songs,” said Hagar in a statement.
Check out the full tracklist for Best + Live below.
CD1 – Best Of
01. Divine Termination
02. Soap On A Rope
03. Sexy Little Thing
04. Oh Yeah
05. Get It Up
06. Future In The Past
07. Big Foot
08. Different Devil
09. Lighten Up
10. Dubai Blues
11. Something Going Wrong
Bonus Live Tracks
12. Highway Star
13. Bad Motor Scooter
14. My Generation
CD2 – Live
01. Avenida Revolution
02. Sexy Little Thing
03. Soap On A Rope
04. My Kinda Girl
05. Down The Drain
06. Bitten By The Wolf
07. Oh Yeah
08. Learning To Fall
09. Get It Up
10. Turnin’ Left
11. Future In The Past