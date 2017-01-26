Brandy Clark’s ‘Love Can Go to Hell’ – Behind the Song

The song's title is a loaded phrase that can have mean different things to different people. It all depends on your latest relationship. January 26, 2017 7:05 PM
Filed Under: brandy clark

By Amanda Wicks

“Love Can Go to Hell” initially started off as a very different song for Brandy Clark. With only a title in mind, she thought about writing a song touching upon the ways love can fail. “I meant it like ‘It can fall apart, like hell in a hand basket,'” she told Radio.com. “Cuz I hadn’t thought of all the ways that it can mean something different.”

But Clark approached her friend and fellow songwriter Scott Stepakoff, who saw things differently. “Love Can Go to Hell” became a curse, a “get out of my life” demand when love requires too much and offers too little. From there, things quickly came to fruition.

Appearing on Clark’s Big Day in a Small Town, “Love Can Go to Hell,” didn’t seem like it was going to be any kind of big song compared to other tracks on the album. Clark and her producer Jay Joyce labeled each one in terms of where it fell in the proverbial “town,” and “Love Can Go to Hell” struck Clark as an “outskirts of town song.” But that outlier would go on to earn her a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Solo Performance.

Related: Brandy Clark: From ‘Small Towns’ to Broadway Dreams

Find out if “Love Can Go to Hell” wins at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards, which will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 12. It will air on CBS at 8pm ET.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live